TWitM: Bobby Witt, Jr. all XBH all the time

This Week in the Minors: Melendez is MiLB’s homer king; BWJ passes 30 HR; Nick Loftin hits like mad for top-seeded QC. ‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?” Today, we’ll cover results from Tuesday, September 7 through Sunday, September 12. AAA Omaha Storm Chasers (64-50) schedule | roster The Chasers split their six-game series at St. Paul (MIN), but lost a step against first-place Toledo (DET), who won five games. With a three game gap heading into the last week of the regular season*, things will have to go a bit wild this week for the Chasers to snare first place back from the Mud Hens. *there is no “normal” postseason in Triple-A this year. Instead, the 10 extra games that got added to the schedule are a “final stretch” that is supposed to function as a championship of sorts. Individual stats will count toward.