Commodities & Future

HaloDAO Lists on AscendEX

bitcoin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE. AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the HaloDao token (RNBW) under the pair USDT/RNBW on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. UTC. HaloDAO intends to unlock potential for non-USD stablecoins to generate permissionless on-demand liquidity. They are building their Protocol in the Balancer ecosystem. This will enable local populations to swap and earn crypto, acting as the base layer for additional innovation for local payments.

news.bitcoin.com

Marketplace listings
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
news8000.com

Should You Be Stashing Retirement Savings in a Bank Account?

Where you put your retirement savings has a significant effect upon how fast your savings grow and when you can afford to retire. You’ve probably heard of IRAs and 401(k)s, maybe even the less common 403(b)s or self-employed retirement accounts, but what about a bank account?. It’s a popular choice,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all 18+ users beginning on Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on web.
INTERNET

