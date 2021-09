Elmhurst police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Monday afternoon. The Thornton's at 476 N. York St. was robbed about 1:45 p.m. Monday, police said. The robber approached the cash register to make a purchase, then jumped the counter once the register was open. He then grabbed the cash from the register and fled north and west along Lake Street.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO