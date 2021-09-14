‘Bright: Samurai Soul’ is Coming to Netflix on October 12
Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming animated film Bright: Samurai Soul, which will be releasing on Netflix next month. Yesterday Netflix released the official trailer and key information about the upcoming animated spinoff film Bright: Samurai Soul, which is based in the same magical world of the Hollywood live-action film Bright. Set in Japan during the end of the Shogunate and the beginning of the Meiji period, this retelling explores a new setting, era, and characters and is set to release on October 12, 2021. Director Ishiguro carefully crafted this feature to blend the culture of Japan with the world of Bright. The new animation style fuses the characteristics of Japanese woodblock print art with 3DCG technology.www.cinelinx.com
