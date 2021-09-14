CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Jardinier Is the Best Museum Restaurant in Texas—and One of the Best in the U.S.

By Patricia Sharpe
 6 days ago
Leaning in, my friend Tamara whispered to our table of four: “How many of these people do you think have houses in Marfa?” We were at Le Jardinier, the polished new contemporary French restaurant at Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts, and its plush chairs were filled with folks who appeared to be prosperous, arty, well-traveled types. With hardly a second thought we eliminated the silver-haired couple with turquoise jewelry—they’d prefer Santa Fe. Likewise we dismissed three clearly awestruck women wearing low-heeled shoes—hardworking schoolteachers, we guessed. But, ah, the vaguely European-looking man with slicked-back hair and a forest-green suit—now, he was a possibility. I imagined him taking a private plane to visit his house outside the tiny West Texas town that’s famous for being famous (and for the enigmatic installation of silvery metal boxes created by renowned minimalist sculptor Donald Judd). Having taken a stab at answering that burning question, we—who have no houses in Marfa—celebrated by ordering a round of cocktails. My martini, named the Duke (French gin, herbes de Provence, butter), came with a teeny clothespin securing a fresh green bay leaf to the rim of the glass—quite fitting for a restaurant whose name means “the gardener.”

