A 37-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison for driving drunk while in control of a snowplow truck last year in Woodstock. It is his fifth DUI conviction. Robert Smith, 37, of the 1400 block of Indian Lane in Carpentersville, was indicted on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended or revoked.

WOODSTOCK, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO