BEDMINSTER, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Biocodex and committed to inspiring scientific projects that investigate the implication of microbiota in human health, announces its last call for 2021 grant entries. The $50,000 research grant application, which can be found at the website with other details, should be submitted by October 15, 2021, 5:00 p.m. EST. The grant is open to U.S.-based, early-career investigators studying gut microbiota and its impact beyond the digestive system, the theme of the 2021 grant award, and the recipient can apply it toward a new or existing study.

