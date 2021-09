Vibrations could damage the iPhone’s camera, Apple has warned its users.The lenses themselves could stop working properly if they are exposed to the kind of vibrations that might, for example, come out of high-powered motorbike engines.That is according to a new warning note posted on the company’s website and first spotted by Macrumors.The warning relates specifically to some kinds of iPhones: those with optical image stabilisation or closed-loop autofocus, two technologies that are built into the phones to allow them to take better pictures.Optical image stabilisation works by allowing the iPone to sense when it is moving, and move the...

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO