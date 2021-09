Aaron Gordon recently signed a long term contract ($92 million) with the Denver Nuggets, making it seem like he will be with the team for the long run. Gordon, who caught some flack after an underwhelming performance in the playoffs last season, was the perfect third piece and Jerami Grant replacement for the Nuggets — who looked like the best team in the western conference before they lost Jamal Murray to an ACL injury.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO