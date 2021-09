Our Fall 2021 columnists in residence are the visual and performance artist Sofía Córdova; the collective Poetry Collaborations with Creative Growth; and artist and writer Elisabeth Nicula. Over the next three months, they will publish on a rotating basis; what they choose to address, and how, is up to them. And once their official tenure is over, they will retain lifelong publishing rights, joining an ever-growing cohort of alumni columnists. So far as we know, this is a unique experiment among major art institutions. We’re very proud of this program, which was envisioned and built by our singular founding editor, Suzanne Stein, and we look forward to seeing where Sofía, Poetry Collaborations with Creative Growth, and Elisabeth take us.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO