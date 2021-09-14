CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Judge rejects ballot question on future of Minneapolis police

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has rejected the latest version of a proposed charter amendment on the future of policing in Minneapolis. Judge Jamie Anderson ruled just days before early and absentee voting begins in the city where George Floyd died in police custody. If her ruling stands, it means any votes on the question won’t count. The judge says the new language still does not ensure that voters would be able to understand the proposed amendment. She called it "unreasonable and misleading.”

