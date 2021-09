Mrs. Bieber has arrived. Hailey Baldwin looked phenomenal at the 2021 Met Gala in a gown fit for the princess married to a Prince of Pop!. You’re looking ravishing tonight, Hailey Baldwin! Indeed, Justin Bieber‘s better half came dressed to impress to the 2021 Met Gala, in an outfit that will no doubt go down as one of her best. She wore a plunging, strapless black dress, which hugged her slim figure in all the right places. Although the dress was pretty simple, it was definitely super sexy. For several photos on the red carpet, Hailey also rocked sleek black sunglasses. She also was decked out in Tiffany & Co. jewels, including her icy Tiffany & Co. Blue Book diamond necklace.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO