The Pyer Moss Met Gala After-Party Featured Lil’ Kim and Cheesecake

 6 days ago
On the corner of Dekalb and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn—lovingly referred to by some as Cheesecake Corner—a line of black tie-clad partygoers snaked down the block outside of Junior’s. Lit by a glittering sign flashing the word COCKTAILS were legions of Pyer Moss fans, eager to see what the lauded American brand had cooked up for their post-Met Gala celebration. However, the atypical location—a family-friendly casual eatery known best for their decadent baked goods, namely cheesecake—was proof enough that this would be a party like no other.

