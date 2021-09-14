CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gratiot, OH

Randy Paul Jones

By William Thompson and Son
WHIZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Paul Jones, 66, of Gratiot, died Sunday September 12, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 13, 1954 in Zanesville, a son of the late Paul Albert and Wilma (Boley) Jones. He graduated from Muskingum Area Vocational School in 1973. He is survived by his wife Rita Boley Jones. Two daughters Rachel (Ryan) Wical and Andrea (Edward) Harmon. Five grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson, his step-mother Alice Jones, sisters Debbie (Charlie) Myers, Teri (Slug, Charles) Schucht, Kristi (Doug) Pollock, brothers Edgar (Sharon) Jones, Rusty “Russ” Hull, several nieces and nephews. Also, his three, four legged boys Chance, Bolder, and Edge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Sandy Minnick.

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
City
Gratiot, OH
County
Muskingum County, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Zanesville, OH
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan

Comments / 0

Community Policy