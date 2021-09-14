Randy Paul Jones, 66, of Gratiot, died Sunday September 12, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 13, 1954 in Zanesville, a son of the late Paul Albert and Wilma (Boley) Jones. He graduated from Muskingum Area Vocational School in 1973. He is survived by his wife Rita Boley Jones. Two daughters Rachel (Ryan) Wical and Andrea (Edward) Harmon. Five grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson, his step-mother Alice Jones, sisters Debbie (Charlie) Myers, Teri (Slug, Charles) Schucht, Kristi (Doug) Pollock, brothers Edgar (Sharon) Jones, Rusty “Russ” Hull, several nieces and nephews. Also, his three, four legged boys Chance, Bolder, and Edge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Sandy Minnick.