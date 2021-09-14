CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Enyart, anti-vaccination pastor and right-wing ‘fanatic,’ dies of COVID

By MURI ASSUNCAONew York Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Enyart, a self-proclaimed “religious fanatic” and longtime talk show host in Denver, has died from COVID-19, his podcast and radio co-host Fred Williams said Monday in a Facebook post. He was 62. Enyart, who once referred to himself as “America’s most popular self-proclaimed right-wing, religious fanatic, homophobic, anti-choice talk...

