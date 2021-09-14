Bob Enyart, anti-vaccination pastor and right-wing ‘fanatic,’ dies of COVID

DENVER (CBS4) – A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado died of COVID-19. Bob Enyart was vocal and critical about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims. Fred Williams, who co-hosted the show, announced on social media on Monday that Enyart lost his battle with the virus. Bob Enyart (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” Williams stated. On Sept. 3, Denver Bible Church, where Enyart preached, also announced on social media he and his wife, Cheryl, tested positive for the virus. Both were not vaccinated. In 2020, Enyart went to court suing the federal government and state of Colorado, asking to remove attendance limits and mask requirements during indoor services. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico, an appointee under President Donald Trump, ruled in the churches’ favor. Enyart was 62 years old.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO