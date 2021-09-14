CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Vaccine mandate showdown coming

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 6 days ago

County Commission votes to continue recommending, not requiring, masks inside County facilities. In a 5 to 2 vote, the Leon County Commission voted to strongly recommend, rather than require, masks in County facilities. Florida pediatricians welcome news that COVID vaccine could be approved for children by next month.

www.wctv.tv

WCTV

HHS takes control of monoclonal antibodies distribution, DeSantis responds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Sunday it is now in control of the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19. Previously, states, medical facilities and individual doctors could order the treatments directly, but now the federal organization will decide how to administer them. HHS says this is to ensure the treatments go to where they are needed most, as up until now most of the country’s supply has been going to a small minority of states, including Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
skyhinews.com

Grand Enterprise Initiative: Follow the money when it comes to mask, vaccine mandates

When it comes to mask and vaccination mandates, follow the money. It’s way too easy to blame these impositions on our lives as meddlesome government intrusions and myth-based molly-coddling. It’s too easy to go all bleeding heart and blame these intrusions on do-gooding public health workers who have an outsized worry about protecting health and lives.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
wfdd.org

With Vaccines Now Mandated For Workplaces, Will A Travel Mandate Be Next?

A debate is heating up over whether President Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate should be extended to cover those who travel domestically by plane and train. The president's order last week requires that everyone from health care workers and federal government employees to those working at private companies with more than 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be frequently tested for the coronavirus. The administration says the mandate will cover about 100 million Americans, but the president stopped short of requiring vaccination for those who travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCTV

State publishes vaccine passport ban rule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - A Florida Department of Health rule that took effect Thursday imposes $5,000 fines on businesses, governments and educational institutions that require proof of a vaccine to enter their premises. There is also concern about a looming federal rule that could do just the opposite. Any business...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
davidsonian.com

Davidson Implements Vaccine Mandate

Per an email last week, all Davidson students, staff, and faculty are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The FDA granted Pfizer’s vaccine full approval on August 23rd for individuals 16 and up, which was Davidson’s benchmark for requiring full vaccination of all non-exempt community members. In an email...
DAVIDSON, NC
VTDigger

Vaccines for kids are coming. What would it take to mandate them in Vermont schools?

What would it take for a Covid-19 vaccine to be listed alongside the measles, chickenpox and polio vaccines required for kids to attend school in Vermont?. The question may soon need an answer: Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to file for emergency use authorization any day now for use in children ages 5 to 11. If the federal regulatory process goes as planned, Covid-19 shots could be available for kids in that age group as soon as Halloween, the New York Times reported Monday.
VERMONT STATE
WCTV

FSU and Leon County Schools using upgraded ventilation systems to combat COVID-19

COVID-19 infusion sites closing across Georgia as state works through new distribution process. Effective Thursday, COVID-19 infusion sites across South Georgia are temporarily closing. Tallahassee physical therapy clinic seeing patients trying to work past long-haul COVID-19 Updated: 5 hours ago. According to the CDC, one-third of COVID patients could be...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TMH reports highest single-day death count due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reported seven COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, the most reported by the hospital in a single day during the pandemic. TMH says as of Friday morning, 68 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Late last month, TMH broke its record with COVID-19 hospitalizations,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FingerLakes1.com

Republicans issue warning: ‘Workforce crisis’ coming to New York healthcare system if COVID vaccine mandate remains

Republicans lawmakers issued a stark warning and more criticism at Governor Kathy Hochul and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker as they say a ‘workforce crisis’ approaches. The criticism is the latest in constant rounds of frustration from Republican lawmakers who feel that Democrat led policies in Albany have negatively impacted the economy and life in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MercuryNews

Biden, LA schools, ratchet up vaccine mandates. More coming to California?

It’s going to get harder for the one in four eligible Americans — nearly 80 million — and one in five Californians yet to be vaccinated to avoid the shots. President Joe Biden ratcheted up pressure on the unvaccinated Thursday with expanded federal mandates, as Los Angeles schools voted to require eligible students in the country’s second largest district to get shots. In California, a state that hasn’t been shy in ordering people around in its efforts to beat back the virus, such vaccine requirements are likely only to multiply.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hr Morning

Lawsuit tries to block vaccine mandate: Court says …

A New Mexico federal judge refused to block a vaccine mandate for certain workers from going into effect. The court said data show the vaccines are safe and effective. It also said the vaccines provide immunity that “is significantly more robust than natural immunity gained following infection.”. Right now, the...
LAW
AMA

What the FDA wants doctors to tell patients asking for ivermectin

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in animals, has seen a steep rise in prescriptions as patients seek out alternative treatments for COVID-19. If a patient insists on this drug, infectious disease expert John Farley, MD, MPH, has the following advice for doctors: tell that patient to get vaccinated. “If...
HEALTH

