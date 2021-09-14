CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon debuts palm-recognition tech at Red Rocks

KDVR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Tuesday, concertgoers at Red Rocks can sign up to connect their palm to a ticketing account by hovering their hand over a device. Aimee Lewis reports.

kdvr.com

Fortune

Amazon is debuting its own line of televisions in October

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon.com Inc. introduced its first line of televisions on Thursday, escalating competition with Roku Inc. and Google to control the market for in-home entertainment. Amazon will offer two lines of TVs: the Omni, which will...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AXS to Bring Amazon One Palm Recognition Service to Ticketing Industry

In an Industry First, Amazon One Will Be Added to AXS’ Mobile Ticketing Pedestals,. Allowing Fans to Enter Live Sports and Music Events Using Their Palm;. AXS, a pioneer in identity-based ticketing technology, announced that the company is adding the Amazon One palm recognition service to its proprietary contactless ticketing pedestals, allowing fans to scan their palms to enter live entertainment events. Amazon One will first be offered by Amazon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver starting today, where AXS will deploy the first stand-alone ticketing pedestals including Amazon One, with additional Amazon One enabled venues planned to come in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Amazon brings palm-swiping technology to concert venue

Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert. Amazon said it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It is the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Best Tech Deals at Amazon's Fall Sale

Summer is, unofficially, over, but there's a lot to look forward to with the new season: fall sales! While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals, Amazon comes to mind for super savings. Right now, you can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals on offer that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's fall sale.
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Amazon technology will allow guests to enter Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a wave of the palm

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday that it has partnered with event ticketing company AXS, to install pedestals at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre that will allow guests to enter with a wave of the palm. The pedestals use Amazon One, the same technology behind the pay-by-palm capability at Amazon Go stores and other retail venues. Users will have to register with AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One to use the service. Amazon says this is the first time the technology is being used outside an Amazon or Whole Foods store. Amazon One is available at more than 60 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan and other states. Amazon also announced its plan to hire 125,000 workers early Tuesday. Amazon stock is up 6.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
BUSINESS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Thanks, Amazon: Swipe Your Palm to Get into Red Rocks Concerts

Let's talk about palm readers, and I don't mean the psychic kind, I mean the biometric technology kind. Associated Press is reporting that Amazon's 'palm-recognition technology' is coming to Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. We may be one step closer to getting our concert tickets inserted into us on a microchip, so try to scalp that, scalpers.
ELECTRONICS
denverite.com

Amazon’s palm reading technology will let some Red Rocks concert-goers gain entry by scanning their hands

Red Rocks is getting into the biometric scanning game. Digital ticketing company AXS, which provides online ticketing services for hundreds of live venues, announced Tuesday that it would be rolling out self-service ticketing pedestals using Amazon’s palm-scanning technology at its venues, starting with Red Rocks. Attendees of Tuesday’s Alison Wonderland concert were the first to be able to try the new service, which allows fans to enter the park with a quick swipe of their palm.
TECHNOLOGY
cbslocal.com

No Ticket? No Problem: Just Use Your Palm Instead At Red Rocks

DENVER (CBS4)– Fans can now scan their palms to get into Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Starting on Tuesday, AXS is adding Amazon One palm recognition service to its contactless ticketing pedestals. Red Rocks is the first venue to have Amazon One contactless ticketing as an option. When fans enter, they can...
RETAIL
The Verge

Amazon One’s palm-scanning tech makes first move into entertainment venues

Amazon’s palm-scanning technology, Amazon One, has always been about more than just fast payments. Really, it’s about Amazon controlling and verifying identities, with the company hoping to deploy its service in public spaces like offices and stadiums. Today, Amazon announced the tech’s first launch in an entertainment venue as part of a partnership with ticketing firm AXS. Amazon One will be available to validate entry into Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, an open-air venue built into a rocky outcrop.
BUSINESS
KDVR.com

Red Rocks introduces new palm ticketing technology

We've come a long way from waiting in line on Saturday morning to by concert tickets, and now AXS is hoping to take another jump forward by eliminating the ticket all together. Aimee Lewis is learning about how new palm scanning technology will help with this.
ELECTRONICS
this song is sick

Red Rocks Implements Palm-Swiping Tech for Concert Entry

You are now able to use a scan of your palm to get into Red Rocks concerts. The venue implemented a new system this Tuesday, created by Amazon, which can recognize your palmprint and approve you for entry. Instead of fumbling with your phone and using sometimes frustrating mobile apps, you would simply place your palm over a device. Concertgoers only need to sign up once, and then they can use their palm to get into all shows and events at the venue if they have purchased a ticket. — The technology is calledAmazon One, and this is the first time it’s being used outside of their physical stores, where customers can pay for groceries by swiping their palms. For those worried about privacy, Amazon claims that the biometric data is stored in a secure part of its cloud and that users can ask for the information to be deleted at any time.
CELL PHONES
TheSpoon

Whole Foods Adds Amazon’s Cashierless Tech

Well, we knew it was only a matter of time before this happened: Today, Whole Foods announced they are adding Amazon’s cashierless technology to two stores in 2022. In the announcement, the retailer says Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will be an “option” for customers in their Washington, D.C.’s Glover Park and Sherman Oaks, California locations.
SEATTLE, WA
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Amazon wants to use your palm to be your concert ticket

One of the things artists, promoters, and ticket sellers want to do is irrevocably tie a concert ticket to the person that bought it. If that can be done, scalping could be cut down to almost nothing overnight. That’s the theory, anyway. There have been many attempts at creating this...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Amazon licenses palm-based identification to legendary concert venue

Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre has featured the Grateful Dead, U2, Eagles, Dave Matthews Band…and now Amazon One biometric ticketing. Launched in September 2020, Amazon One is a proprietary technology designed to let customers use their unique palm signature to pay or present a loyalty card at a store, as well as perform activities like enter a stadium or badge into work. The solution uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature.
BUSINESS
Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL

