CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

Letter: I'm not OK with DeFazio's definition of "idiots"

NRToday.com
 6 days ago

I'd like to respond to Pete DeFazio's recent comments made in The News-Review. For one, some people cannot wear a mask due to real respiratory conditions. Secondly, anywhere from 10 to 50% of first responders, EMTs and nurses choose not to get vaccinated. Apparently Mr. DeFazio doesn't have the time or inclination to find out why. It's easier to simply dismiss this percentage of his constituents as "idiots," as he did in an unchallenged one-on-one interview with The News-Review on Aug 31. Which is unfortunate. He could have also gone into detail as to why he supported each and every executive order that Joe Biden signed, from weakening our energy independence to compromising our border security, to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Which, since DeFazio has not been critical as to how that happened, I can only surmise that he was OK with it?

www.nrtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NRToday.com

Letter: I'm not so sure Joe Biden is doing a "good job"

I'm responding to a letter Joe Yetter wrote about Joe Biden and his "good job" regarding Afghanistan. Bidens' administration left over 83 billion dollars of the best armor and equipment for the terrorist taliban group. They also left Americans there so they could get the afghans out vetted or not. He moved the armed forces out before extricating the Americans. The more illegals, the more votes for Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
Reason.com

Until Today, Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, and Rochelle Walensky Were All Publicly Opposed to Federal COVID Vaccine Mandates

Right up until the moment that he declared all large private employers in the country would be forced to require COVID-19 vaccinations, President Joe Biden consistently opposed COVID vaccine mandates. And he was not alone: Speaking in her capacity as an official White House spokesperson, Press Secretary Jen Psaki explicitly stated "that's not the role of the federal government."
U.S. POLITICS
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Longview Daily News

Letter: It's OK to wonder 'What was it all for?"

In 1975, I watched the TV coverage of the fall of Saigon and the end of my war. I'd invested two years of my life there. I was lucky and knew it, so many weren't. The mental dragons and demons had only begun to awaken then. The anger based on the simple question, "What was it all for?" was growing. The guilt, the feeling of personal responsibility, the reliving of things that happened in Nam would be, and are, a part of me, even now.
AFGHANISTAN
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Why I’m voting for Joe Kent for Congress

I had the opportunity to meet congressional candidate Joe Kent at a Ridgefield town hall in July. He has three Bronze Stars, 20 years of military experience and was an adviser to President Donald Trump. I asked him about our role in the Middle East, space militarization, foreign and military aid and the Federal Reserve. He answered every question in depth and was not evasive.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he can't run again

Regarding "3 GOP prospects for 2024 criticize Biden at political event" (Sept. 12): I don’t understand the speculation as to whether Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. Since his supporters insist he won the 2020 election, that means Trump is serving his second term in exile. So he will be ineligible under the U.S. Constitution to seek a third term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The News Review
Mic

It appears once again that the Democrats are willing to tank their whole agenda because of "rules"

On Sunday, Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough dashed the hopes of Democrats eager to move ahead with a long-overdue overhaul of the nation's immigration system, ruling that plans for a permanent resident status and path to citizenship for some 8 million undocumented immigrants was "not appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation." Democrats had attempted to include the provision in an upcoming reconciliation bill; the budgetary process allows certain bills to be passed with a simple majority, rather than the Senate's customary 60-vote threshold, so long as they meet certain spending and revenue criteria.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Capitol rioter screams and says she has right to ‘self determination’ as judge sends her to jail

A Pensylvania woman who allegedly threatened to “hang” Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January Capitol riots has been ordered back to prison ahead of her trial.Federal prosecutors had reported that Pauline Bauer was refusing to follow court orders, which led a judge to revoke her pre-trial release at a court hearing on Friday.Ms Bauer has allegedly refused to surrender her passport, confirm her address, let pretrial services inspect her home or call to check in once a week, all conditions of her release, reports Courthouse News.NBC 4 Washington’s Scott McFarlane posted on Twitter that Bauer claims she is...
PROTESTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court taking aim at lawless Biden

Joe Biden has persistently and purposely reversed effective border policies implemented by former President Trump to pursue a radical, open border, pro-amnesty agenda. Thankfully for families and communities, the rule of law is standing in his way. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a stinging blow to Joe Biden’s agenda...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy