Mendon, NY

Mendon Fire Dept. Carnival Lifts Spirits

By Editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article9/11/2021 was my 21st Mendon Fireman’s Carnival; 20 years after that fateful day, many born after 11/22/1963 will remember, where they were when the towers fell. I never would have imagined on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I would be sitting on my front porch with a dog watching a parade marching by. All those prior years I didn’t have time to watch the parade because I was making pizza for my guests, but not this year. This year was different.

