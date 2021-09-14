Mendon Fire Dept. Carnival Lifts Spirits

9/11/2021 was my 21st Mendon Fireman’s Carnival; 20 years after that fateful day, many born after 11/22/1963 will remember, where they were when the towers fell. I never would have imagined on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I would be sitting on my front porch with a dog watching a parade marching by. All those prior years I didn’t have time to watch the parade because I was making pizza for my guests, but not this year. This year was different.