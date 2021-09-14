CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Mizzou football defensive coordinator, players take questions

By ABC 17 News Team
newspressnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou football defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and several players will answer questions at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Wilks will be joined by defensive backs Allie Green and Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Blaze Alldredge for the news conference, which will begin between 5 and 6 p.m. The Tigers host SEMO on Saturday after a loss at Kentucky last week to open SEC play.

