CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company’s high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

Chip shortage expected to cost auto industry $210 billion

The semiconductor chip shortage that’s roiled the global car market is now expected to cost the industry $210 billion in revenue this year, consulting firm AlixPartners said Thursday. The revised forecast is nearly double the New York-based firm’s projections from May, when it expected to see $110 billion in lost...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CNBC

Flying cars in 2024? This tech CEO says it's commercially possible

Flying cars could be commercially available in 2024, but rules for managing this form of air traffic are still a concern, said Hugh Martin, chief executive officer of Lacuna Technologies. Some people will be able to afford flying cars, but most people will likely still travel on the road in...
CARS
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Toyota CEO Says Full Shift To EVs Could Cost Japan Millions Of Jobs

Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda has warned that millions of automotive jobs could be at risk if the Japanese government pursues an ambitious push for carbon neutrality. While speaking in his role as chairman of Japan’s automaker association, Toyoda explained that a radical shift to electric vehicles could cripple the company’s manufacturing industry. This comes as Japan pushes to become carbon neutral by 2050.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Tsla#Ford Motor Company#American#Key Takeaways Tesla#Evs#General Motors Company#Gm#Uaw#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corporation#Honda Motor Company#Hmc#Chevy
Investopedia

Analyst Forecasts $1,000 Price Target for Tesla (TSLA)

After revving up an astounding 508.3% in gains last year, electric car maker Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) stock has slowed down this year. Wobbling under an increasing list of problems ranging from an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to supply chain issues, Tesla stock has made halting progress, rising by only roughly 7.3% this year.
ECONOMY
wccftech.com

No, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Fund Is Not Abandoning Tesla (TSLA), Despite Sensational Headlines in the Media

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, remains one of the largest holdings of Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Fund. However, certain reports in the financial press have sought to sensationalize the recent calibration of the fund’s ETFs, seeking to portray that ARK Invest was somehow abandoning Tesla. The reality, however, is much more nuanced.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNBC

CEO of a major autos retailer on the reasons behind electric vehicle hesitancy

Bill Berman says powertrains need to change and describes himself as "a big fan of electric vehicles." As tech develops and concerns about the environment grow, the automotive industry looks set for some significant changes in the years ahead. The CEO of major automotive retailer Pendragon has acknowledged the challenges...
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk hates the new pro-union electric vehicle bill

Last week, House Democrats introduced a new bill that would incentivize purchases of electric vehicles made at facilities with American unions with a $4,500 bonus. Elon Musk — you know, the billionaire who runs a large-scale, non-unionized EV operation — hasn’t taken kindly to that plan. In a reply to...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Honda and Toyota criticize Democrats’ proposed tax credit for union-made electric vehicles

Honda and Toyota are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for electric vehicles, saying it discriminates against non-union auto workers, Reuters reported. Under the proposal, US union-made electric vehicles would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, while keeping a credit for most other EVs at $7,500. The proposal would significantly favor Big Three US automakers GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla and the Japanese carmakers, both of which have plants in the US.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy