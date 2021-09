As penned in last week's piece: "...Now we hesitate to say -- in near-term context only -- that 'tis 'Game Over' in just a wee sense for Gold..." Now a week on, 'twas more than a wee waning for Gold, price having weathered quite a comparative wallop. Of the year's 37 trading weeks-to-date, 'twas Gold's eighth-weakest from high-to-low (by both points [-39] and percentage [-1.9%]) in settling yesterday (Friday) at 1754 -- a price first achieved better than 10 years ago on 09 August 2011 when the U.S. Money Supply ("M2" measure) was $9 trillion: today 'tis $21 trillion. (We'll pause here for a brief moment to allow for your exhausting of expletives.....)

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO