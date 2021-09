Novak Djokovic is chasing history at the US Open. The top-ranked player in the world is now just three wins away from completing a Grand Slam — winning all four of tennis’ marquee tournaments in a calendar year. If Djokovic can achieve the feat at Arthur Ashe Stadium over the next few days, he’ll be the first men’s player to do so since Rod Laver in 1969.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO