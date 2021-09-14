Brewers' only no-hitter hurlers meet in the D

DETROIT -- For 34 years, Juan Nieves owned the only no-hitter in Brewers history. And for most of those years, messages poured in every time someone else came close. So it wasn’t altogether surprising when Nieves, now the assistant pitching coach for the Tigers, returned to his locker following his team’s loss to the Rays on Saturday and found his cell phone filled with texts. This time was different, however. The Brewers didn’t just flirt with a no-hitter; they actually threw one.