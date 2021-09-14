Ex-Trenton cop pleads guilty to rape
A former Trenton Police Department officer pleaded guilty to a second-degree statutory rape charge and will serve four months in prison followed by probation. Michael Wilson entered the plea in Grundy County Court earlier this month. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, however that punishment was suspended in lieu of five years of supervised probation. Wilson will serve 120 days of “shock time” in jail before starting his probation.www.newspressnow.com
Comments / 1