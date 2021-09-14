CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote of No Confidence in OIFR Chief

By News
Islands Sounder
 8 days ago

International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 3911 announces a Vote of No Confidence in Orcas Island Fire & Rescue (OIFR) Chief Scott Williams. Concerns regarding Mr. Williams’ competence and integrity for the job of Chief have been known without resolute action for too long. Our fire department culture is now toxic and the Chief’s job performance is negatively impacting members’ health, daily operations, volunteer response, and the quality of emergency services on Orcas Island.

www.islandssounder.com

