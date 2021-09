District 207 earned several statewide awards for exceptional communications efforts recently from the Illinois Chapter/National School Public Relations Association (INSPRA). INSPRA held its annual Communications Contest Awards Sept. 10, recognizing the top communications in the state. Professional school communicators from across the country judged the 133 submissions. Each entry was evaluated by three judges against a rubric of excellence, with awards given to those who scored within the established ranges for merit and excellence.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 HOURS AGO