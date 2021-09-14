CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia bans beef imports from Brazilian meatpackers

 6 days ago

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has suspended beef imports from some Brazilian meatpackers after the South American country detected two atypical cases of mad cow disease earlier this month, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said in a statement that the suspension took place on...

Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices up for 10th week with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for the 10th consecutive week last week following higher global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in early October was $301 a tonne, free on board (FOB), at the end of last week, up $1 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat as having risen $1.50 to $304.5 a tonne, while barley was steady at $260 a tonne. The wheat export tax, which Moscow has set on a weekly basis since June, will fall to $50.9 a tonne for Sept. 22-28 from the current $52.50. However, the tax is still high and the price index on which it is based remains lower than the actual FOB price. Weather conditions remain good for sowing of winter grains for the 2022 crop in Russia, and the sowing campaign accelerated last week. Farmers have already sown winter grains on 9.2 million hectares compared to 9.3 million hectares at the same date a year ago. However, the sowing is still down sharply year on year in the Volga region, which has been hit by dry weather this year, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,950 roubles/t +25 rbls class wheat, ($203.8) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,700 rbls/t +3,175 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 86,500 rbls/t -5,000 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,240/t +$20 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,260/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 48,900 rbls/t +1,400 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $631/t +$8.8 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.3490 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UK meat industry warns some firms have just five days CO2 supply

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Some of Britain's meat processors will run out of carbon dioxide within five days, forcing them to halt production, the head of the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. A jump in gas prices has forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business and has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers want fast dialogue, 'solutions' from new ags minister

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm sector, the country's main exporter, is pushing to speed up dialogue with the new farming minister to resolve simmering tensions between the industry and the government including around contentious limits on beef exports. Center-left President Alberto Fernandez reshuffled his Cabinet on Friday...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain stocks at 24.2 mln T as of Sept 1

KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain stocks totalled 24.2 million tonnes as of Sept 1, which was 7 million tonnes more than at the same point in 2020, the State Statistics Service said on Monday. Stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 17.7 million tonnes of wheat. The...
AGRICULTURE
#Beef#Mad Cow Disease#Brazilian#Reuters#South American#Agriculture Ministry#Valor Economico
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends lower on firm dollar, lower corn and soy

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Monday along with sinking corn and soybean values, pressured by a firmer dollar and lower crude oil and equities markets, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended down 8 cents at $7.00-3/4 a bushel. The contract fell below chart support at its 100-day moving average and closed below the key technical level. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 13 cents to $7.00 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat fell 6-1/2 cents to $8.94. * World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report later on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the report to show winter wheat planting at 22% complete as of Sunday. * U.S. wheat export inspections last week totaled 563,390 tonnes, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop to near 3-month low on harvest, weak outside markets

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slumped to the lowest in nearly three months on Monday on rising supplies as the U.S. harvest began and on spillover pressure from tumbling crude oil and equities markets, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans touched $12.62 a bushel, the weakest since June 25, and settled down 21-1/2 cents at $12.62-1/2 a bushel. Selling accelerated as the contract broke through technical chart support at its 200-day moving average. * December soymeal futures lost $2.40 at $339.80 a ton, while December soyoil eased 1.39 cents to 54.87 cents per lb. * World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy. * Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expect the U.S. soybean harvest to have been 5% completed as of Sunday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to update its weekly crop progress report later on Monday. * Concerns about the slow recovery from hurricane damage at Gulf Coast export terminals also pressured soybeans. The USDA said soybean export inspections totaled just 275,169 tonnes in the past week, down 80% from the same week last year. * China's August soybean imports from Brazil rose 10.9% from the same month last year, customs data showed on Monday, while shipments from the United States fell sharply. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

French submarine dispute could torpedo EU-Australia trade talks

New Delhi (CNN Business) — France is threatening to block talks on a planned free trade agreement between Europe and Australia after the Australian government ditched a huge deal to buy French submarines. The French government has been seething ever since Australia abandoned its $90 billion Australian dollars ($65 billion)...
ECONOMY
AFP

Tokyo's Nikkei plunges more than 2% on China debt crisis fears

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dived 2.07 percent or 630.51 points to 29,869.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.21 percent or 46.36 points to 2,053.81. Evergrande, one of China's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion. There are fears that Chinese authorities may not be able to contain the fallout of the firm's potentially disorderly collapse, which could affect many other companies and poses contagion risks, experts say.
STOCKS
The Independent

EU official says Aussie trade deal delayed by French snub

Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal, a European trade official said Tuesday.Australia’s decision to end the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal was “kind of an attack against European interests," said Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.“It is more complicated,” Lange told Australian Broadcasting Corp. of the negotiations following the French snub.“The question of trust is now occurring and some members could ask for more safety nets and more safeguards in such an agreement, so...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit

* Taiwan threatens China with WTO action (Adds Taiwan foreign minister comment) TAIPEI/BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit.
CHINA
Agriculture Online

Wheat hovers near 8-day high on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up on Monday as concerns about global supplies following Canada's drought-affected harvest and reduced estimates of French and European Union pushed prices of the grain towards a near eight-day high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 wheat harvest jumps by 33% to 33 mln T

KYIV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have completed the 2021 wheat harvest, threshing 33 million tonnes in bunker weight with a yield of 4.65 tonnes per hectare, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The ministry said a total of 45.7 million tonnes of grain had been harvested by Sept...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Zambia raises maize purchase target by 300,000 tonnes after bumper harvest

LUSAKA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Zambia increased its maize purchase target for strategic reserves by 300,000 tonnes after the nation's output rose to its highest ever, Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri said on Friday. Zambia's maize production rose 7% to 3.62 million tonnes in the 2020/2021 crop season from 3.38 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept. 22-28

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Sept. 22-28, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept. 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept. 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Aug 11-17 - tax 31.0 27.0 49.6 - indicative price 244.4 223.7 255.9 Aug 4-10 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.6 - indicative price 244.9 240.1 255.9 July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Moscow bureau)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports up 12.1% so far in 2021/22 season

KYIV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 11.75 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up from 10.48 million tonnes at the same stage of the previous season, economy ministry data showed on Friday. The exports included 6.9 million tonnes of wheat, 3.2 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Taiwan, wanting to join Pacific trade pact, questions China's 'sudden' application

TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy minister expressed concern on Friday about China's "sudden" decision to apply to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and said it hoped it did not affect the island's application. China filed to join the free trade agreement in a...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat firms on tighter supply prospects

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Friday, as traders took back some profits after tighter global supplies boosted the market to a 3% weekly gain, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat eased 4-1/4 cents to $7.08-3/4 a bushel, though it ended the week 20-1/4 cents higher, a 2.9% weekly climb. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat eased 7-1/2 cents to $7.13 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat fell 6 cents to $9.00-1/2. * Australia's second consecutive bumper crop is nearing harvest, which could ease tight global supplies. * Ukrainian farms have completed the 2021 wheat harvest, threshing 33 million tonnes in bunker weight with a yield of 4.65 tonnes per hectare, agriculture ministry data showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn, soy consolidate after gains this week.

PARIS/CANBERRA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat inched up on Friday while corn and soybeans edged lower, as the markets consolidated after gains this week, while awaiting U.S. harvest news and further clues on Chinese demand. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.3% at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures extend gains in recovery from slide

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures on Friday extended a rebound from a selloff that dragged the market to its lowest prices since February this week, while cattle futures sagged. The hog market was due for a correction to the upside after the most-active December...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-IKAR cuts its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Thursday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 74-75 million tonnes due to lower production in several regions. Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat, supplying it to Africa and the Middle East. Its...
AGRICULTURE

