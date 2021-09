The votes have been counted and Dutch Mostert of North Bend will receive Coos Art Museum's 27th Maritime Art Exhibition "People's Choice Award" for his oil, Almost Home. Mostert moved to North Bend in 1990, where he established his current painting studio. He particularly enjoys painting in extreme detail, developing complex compositions and recording the ever-changing coastal environment. Since living on the Oregon Coast, Mostert has developed an interest in producing plein air paintings with an emphasis on the compositional structure within his works. Mostert had a one-person exhibition at Coos Art Museum in 2007. He was featured on Oregon Art Beat in November 2008. He has received awards for his work on both coasts. He is a signature member and the West Coast representative of the American Society of Marine Artists. Mostert has traveled through Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Pacific Rim countries and across the United States. This has provided him with subject matter for many paintings.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO