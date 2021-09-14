Multiple Championship Trophies From Missouri’s Professional Sports Teams To Be On Display at State Capitol For First Time In State’s History

Two state Representatives plan to offer legislation next year that would create nurseries within Missouri’s prison system for women. Representatives Curtis Trent of Springfield and Bruce DeGroot (de-GROAT) of the St. Louis suburb of Ellisville are leading the effort. Trent says there are several potential benefits to allow model prisoners near the end of their prison term the option of raising their baby behind prison walls.

