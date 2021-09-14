CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Championship Trophies From Missouri’s Professional Sports Teams To Be On Display at State Capitol For First Time In State’s History

Cover picture for the articleTrophies Include: Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues. (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Mike Parson has arranged for multiple championship trophies from Missouri’s professional sports teams to be on display at the State Capitol Rotunda during the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball. Championship trophies will be on display and available for photo opportunities for the general public on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

