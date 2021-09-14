Recycling symbol on plastics: State Sen. Ben Allen wants to bring ‘truth to advertising’ with new bill
The three arrows arranged in a rotating triangle are often on the bottoms of many plastic bottles, cartons, and food containers. You’ve probably checked for it before tossing your used yogurt cup into the blue recycling bin, thinking you did your part for the environment. But that cup will likely end up in a landfill, as the EPA reports that 8.7% was the recycling rate in 2018.www.kcrw.com
