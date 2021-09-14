CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recycling symbol on plastics: State Sen. Ben Allen wants to bring ‘truth to advertising’ with new bill

By Amy Ta, produced by Brian Hardzinski
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three arrows arranged in a rotating triangle are often on the bottoms of many plastic bottles, cartons, and food containers. You’ve probably checked for it before tossing your used yogurt cup into the blue recycling bin, thinking you did your part for the environment. But that cup will likely end up in a landfill, as the EPA reports that 8.7% was the recycling rate in 2018.

The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
