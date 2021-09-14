Why extreme heat can hurt expectant moms, prompt early pregnancy and infant death
California and several western states just experienced their hottest summer on record, and this issue will likely worsen with climate change. Although the human body can tolerate heat well, extreme temperatures become a concern the older someone gets. That’s because the cardiovascular system deteriorates as it ages, according to Alan Barreca, an associate professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.www.kcrw.com
