Beyond Baroque Announces Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Fund

ABC departs from its game-show lineup to present a special edition of “20/20: Amanda Gorman: Brave Enough With Robin Roberts” (9 p.m.). Born in 1998, Gorman was invited to deliver a poem at the January inauguration of President Biden, one of the highlights of the proceedings. Presidents long have invited poets to these ceremonies, but Gorman’s reading might be the most memorable since an aging Robert Frost appeared at the inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961. The difference being that that was a valedictory moment for Frost, who died just two years later. Gorman, largely unknown when she stepped up to the podium, was a national phenomenon by the time she finished her poem.

