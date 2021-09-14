Red Oak School Board nixes Webster, Bancroft building bids
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are still exploring options for two vacant facilities. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously rejected bids from Gold Nugget Properties LLC for the former Webster and Bancroft elementary buildings. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the board took action after hearing presentations from George Duncan regarding Gold Nugget's plans for the facilities, as well as from City Administrator Brad Wright regarding zoning requirements relative to the proposed sales of both buildings. In the end, Lorenz says the board had numerous concerns about selling the buildings to Gold Nugget.www.kmaland.com
