CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak School Board nixes Webster, Bancroft building bids

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are still exploring options for two vacant facilities. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously rejected bids from Gold Nugget Properties LLC for the former Webster and Bancroft elementary buildings. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the board took action after hearing presentations from George Duncan regarding Gold Nugget's plans for the facilities, as well as from City Administrator Brad Wright regarding zoning requirements relative to the proposed sales of both buildings. In the end, Lorenz says the board had numerous concerns about selling the buildings to Gold Nugget.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Oak, IA
Government
City
Webster, IA
City
Bancroft, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Red Oak, IA
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy