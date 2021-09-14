CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

Delta County COVID-19 update

By Lisa Young Staff writer
Delta County Independent
 7 days ago

Delta County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths this past week bringing the total to 77. The deceased individuals were a male age older than 85 and a female age 55-64. To date, the county remains in the High Level for community transmission according to the CDC. The county’s one week...

www.deltacountyindependent.com

Delta County Independent

Delta Health offers statement on current vaccine mandate

There is a growing concern about how the COVID-19 vaccine mandate will impact staffing at Delta Health’s Hospital and Clinics. Healthcare nationwide is seeing significant shortages, especially in direct patient care staff, but the community could also see an impact in areas of support staff who provide operations and supportive services in the organization.
