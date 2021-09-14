LaFetra College of Education Dean Named to California Commission on Teacher Credentialing
Kimberly White-Smith, dean of the LaFetra College of Education at the University of La Verne, has been appointed to represent California’s independent colleges and universities on the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC). The appointment was announced by Kristen Soares, president of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU), which represents 43 institutions across the state.laverne.edu
