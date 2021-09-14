CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccinated people with breakthrough cases less likely to experience long-hauler symptoms: Study

By Emily Shapiro and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 660,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Doctors Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

Meeting in person with unvaccinated individuals is a risk some providers are no longer willing to take. As the delta variant continues to thwart the country’s attempts to bring the pandemic to an end, some providers will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals in person. They say it can put their health at risk when the country needs all hands on deck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Eastern#Regeneron#The Department Of Defense#The White House#Abc News#Army#National Guard#Covid
Click10.com

Monroe County commissioner dies of COVID-19 in vaccine breakthrough case

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster died on Monday morning of complications with COVID-19 after a vaccine breakthrough infection. Rev. Tony Hammon announced on Facebook Foster died at 4:15 a.m. at Baptist Hospital in Miami-Dade County. “Mike was one of the most amazing, caring, loving and giving...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
deseret.com

Here’s what a mild COVID-19 breakthrough case feels like

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over as the delta variant continues to spread. And, in some cases, fully vaccinated people are being infected, suffering from rare breakthrough cases. Will Stone, of NPR, recently detailed what it felt like to be fully vaccinated and be infected with the coronavirus. Stone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

COVID-19 long-haulers at risk of developing kidney damage, disease

Researchers have uncovered a trajectory of significant kidney impairment in people with long COVID 30 days after infection. Adverse kidney outcomes increased in line with the severity of people’s acute SARS-CoV-2 infections. The public health costs and quality-of-life implications for people with long COVID and chronic kidney disease are significant.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy