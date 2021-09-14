CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telescope photos uncover new details about dog-bone shaped asteroid

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelescope photos show new details of the dog-bone shaped asteroid Kleopatra. It was originally discovered in 1880 is more than 125 million miles from Earth and weighs over 3 trillion tons. Sept. 14, 2021.

Digital Trends

There’s a weird asteroid shaped like a bone whipping around our sun

Astronomers have gotten their closest look yet at an unusually shaped asteroid orbiting the sun in the asteroid belt located between the orbits of Jupiter and Mars. The strange asteroid, named Kleopatra, was recently imaged in the most detail to date using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). The image below shows the asteroid from different angles, revealing its two lobes linked by a center portion with an overall shape like a bone.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Scientists fetch best images to date of 'dog bone' asteroid and 2 tiny moons

New observations of an asteroid shaped like a dog bone and its two tiny moons have given scientists insight into how the strange trio came to be. An astronomer first spotted the space rock Kleopatra among other such space rocks in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter in 1880, but in the past few decades, scientists have realized that the main space rock sports a strange shape and two tiny moons. And researchers suggested that wasn't the end of surprises from Kleopatra. So, a team of scientists arranged to study the space rock using the Very Large Telescope based in Chile.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Physics model explains the overall shape of two rubble-pile asteroids

Scientists from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) and Rutgers University have used simple concepts from granular physics to explain the curious diamond shapes of two "near Earth" asteroids. Asteroids are rocky bodies that orbit the sun. What makes them fascinating to researchers is that they...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

That's paw-some! Astronomers capture best images yet of a bizarre DOG BONE-shaped asteroid dubbed Kleopatra that orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter and is twice the size of Hadrian's Wall

The best images yet of a bizarre dog bone-shaped asteroid named Kleopatra have been taken by astronomers, revealing the rock is larger than previously thought. The mostly-metal asteroid orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter, and is 168 miles long by 58 miles wide, making it twice the size of Hadrian's Wall. Previous estimates put it at 134 miles long by 58 miles wide.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Capture the Most Detailed Image of Kleopatra, the Huge “Dog Bone” Asteroid

You don’t hear every day about asteroids measuring 160 miles (257 kilometers) in length, that’s for sure. But astronomers are keeping an eye on such an imposing space object, and they even managed to capture the most detailed images about it yet. Known as the Kleopatra “Dog Bone” asteroid, the object has been more exposed than ever in images thanks to the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory, according to SciTechDaily.com.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Uncover New Info About Primordial Black Holes the Size of Atoms

When we think about black holes, we imagine a gigantic and dark sphere that captures stars and spaceships as it happened in the Interstellar movie from 2013. But a black hole can even have the size of a potassium atom, and such structures were formed in the first moments that went after the Big Bang, according to SciTechDaily.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Shows The Moon Exerts a Powerful Influence on How We Sleep

Sleep is one of the most vital things a human does, but millions of us don't do enough of it. Some of the distractions that prevent us from getting enough sleep are obvious. Others are less so, remaining mysterious and debated – even if they've probably been disrupting human shut-eye for thousands of years. In this case, we're talking about the Moon and its cycles, which have long been studied to investigate their potential impact on human sleep, although the results of such analyses have been somewhat inconsistent. In a new study – which the researchers claim is among the largest of its...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Odd Result From a Dark Matter Detector Might Be Something Even Wilder

Last year, XENON1T, the world's most sensitive dark matter detector, seemed to deliver a hit. Not of dark matter, but something else.  Perhaps neutrinos, perhaps solar axions, perhaps radioactive pollution in the detector. Now a different team of physicists has come up with a different answer. The signal could be consistent not with dark matter, but dark energy, they say. If this is indeed what caused the spike in XENON1T's detections, it represents an important milestone in the search for this mysterious force. Dark energy, like dark matter, is unknown to us. Dark matter is the name we give to mass we...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
