Montrose participation rates significantly higher than state averages on spring 2021 CMAS tests
Although statewide participation rates on standardized testing dropped dramatically in spring 2021, the trend did not hold up in Montrose. Participation rates on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) exams in Montrose schools were between 83 to 99%. Statewide participation averages paled in comparison, from 58% on eighth grade math tests to 76% on third grade English language arts tests. Average rates at rural and remote schools were between 60 to 73%.www.montrosepress.com
