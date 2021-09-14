Letters to the Editor

The year is 1879. Thomas Edison applied for a patent, but not just any patent: it was for the incandescent light bulb. At the same time, a red oak seedling started near where Harbor Court ends. It’s now 40-plus inches diameter … and probably the largest in Shoreview. It has stood through the industrial revolution, two world wars, bootlegging operations, dance hall and the first campers in the 1930s. Thousands of kids have played baseball where a white oak now stands, shading everyone of them since the ’30s. The last remaining parcel of undeveloped land in Shoreview, at 580 Hwy. 96 — all 17 acres will now be developed.