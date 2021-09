SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Whether the post-pandemic new normal will include Gov. Gavin Newsom is going to be decided Tuesday as millions of Californians cast votes in a recall election over his policies and leadership. Nearly 8 million mail-in ballots already have been returned out of 22 million sent to registered voters. On Tuesday, millions of others will cast their ballots in voting booths. Santa Clara County Registrar Evelyn Mendez told KPIX 5 that over 450,000 local residents had already cast their vote even before the polls opened. “We are expecting an influx of a lot of voters to come in today...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO