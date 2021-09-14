Salvation Army seeing increase in housing calls after eviction moratorium lifted
The phones at the downtown Wichita Salvation Army have been ringing constantly the last few weeks. Almost every single one, someone is asking for help. "They're calling for services needing housing, emergency housing. They're needing help with rent assistance, utility assistance, food assistance, but the shelter calls have gone up dramatically," Jami Scott, the non-profit's director of homeless services, told KAKE News Tuesday.www.kake.com
