How to get Owlbert in World Flipper

In World Flipper, your goal is to build the strongest team possible. While you can always pull characters from the latest banner, there are also some characters you can recruit as you play through the game. A common opinion you’ll hear in the gacha-sphere is that any characters you can obtain by playing through the story aren’t strong. Owlbert from World Flipper is an excellent example of why that might not always be the case. He may only be a two-star unit, but he’s definitely a powerful ally you’d want to add to your team. If you’re wondering how you can obtain him, we’ve prepared a guide to help you do just that.