How to get all 4 challenge badges for the Evolution Collection Event in Apex Legends

By Radiant G
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would an Apex Legends event be without some challenges and a set of badges to go with them? The Evolution Collection Event has four new challenges, following the usual format of: complete a challenge, get a badge. Complete all three challenges, earn an extra badge. Three challenges, four badges, and players have until the end of the event to unlock them all. Here are all of the challenges you need to complete in order to to unlock all four challenge badges for the Evolution Collection Event.

