CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Momofuku debuts make-at-home noodles

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly praised New York restaurant group Momofuku, famous for its innovative spin on Asian-American cuisine, last year introduced pantry items for home cooks — as did countless restaurants as a pandemic pivot. Acclaimed owner-chef David Chang and his staff at Momofuku Culinary Lab, a test kitchen, create and sell their own staples. Among the quality selections offered to ramp up your dishes are chili crisp, seasoned salts, toasted sesame oil, and deep and complex soy sauce and tamari. The company ships these products nationwide. Now, in collaboration with Taiwanese-based A-Sha Foods, they’ve added packages of air-dried noodles. The noodles are made only with wheat, salt, and water, and produced by an 18-hour noodle drying technique. These arrive with packets of rich savory, piquant sauces and there are three varieties: Soy & Scallion, Spicy Soy, or Tingly Chili. Each package serves five and takes four minutes to cook. They cook as quickly as ramen, which is deep fried, and also have less calories and more protein. You can then add a topping of vegetables, a poached or fried egg, chicken or other meats. A three-pack of any of the choices is $30. The Noodle Lover’s Box offers one of each flavor, plus chopsticks ($35). Shipping is free. To order noodles go to shop.momofuku.com/collections/noodles. For other pantry items, visit shop.momofuku.com.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Noodles#Restaurants#Food Drink#Asian American#Momofuku Culinary Lab#Taiwanese#A Sha Foods#Soy Scallion#Spicy Soy#Shop Momofuku Com
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy