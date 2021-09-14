MLB expands list of who can wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente
All Puerto Rican players in Major League Baseball once again will be allowed to wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15, and this time it will be in front of fans. MLB has extended the honor to all uniformed personnel of Puerto Rican descent this year for the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day. In addition, all 2021 Roberto Clemente Award nominees, as well as the six active players who are Roberto Clemente Award recipients, can also wear the No. 21, sources told ESPN.ktbb.com
