CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

SF Jury Acquits Woman Accused of Violating a Restraining Order | Ex Lied and Set Her Up to Fail

By Office of the Public Defender
sfpublicdefender.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTACT: SF Public Defender’s Office – Valerie.Ibarra@sfgov.org – (628)249-7946. SF Jury Acquits Woman Accused of Violating a Restraining Order. SAN FRANCISCO – Last week, a San Francisco jury acquitted a 28 year old woman of violating a civil restraining order that her ex-partner had told her he had removed after they got back together last year. Deputy Public Defender Stephanie Tan represented the woman in trial. The jury deliberated for 3 hours and found the woman not guilty because she had no knowledge that the restraining order was still in place and thus could not have formed the intent to violate it.

sfpublicdefender.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraining Order#Police#Sf Jury#Assertive Case Management#San Francisco Public

Comments / 0

Community Policy