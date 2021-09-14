SF Jury Acquits Woman Accused of Violating a Restraining Order | Ex Lied and Set Her Up to Fail
CONTACT: SF Public Defender’s Office – Valerie.Ibarra@sfgov.org – (628)249-7946. SF Jury Acquits Woman Accused of Violating a Restraining Order. SAN FRANCISCO – Last week, a San Francisco jury acquitted a 28 year old woman of violating a civil restraining order that her ex-partner had told her he had removed after they got back together last year. Deputy Public Defender Stephanie Tan represented the woman in trial. The jury deliberated for 3 hours and found the woman not guilty because she had no knowledge that the restraining order was still in place and thus could not have formed the intent to violate it.sfpublicdefender.org
