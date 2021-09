A new MLB The Show 21 update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside the official patch notes that reveal what Sony San Diego has done to the game with Game Update 16, and it's not much. It's unclear how big the file size of the update is -- or in other words, how long it will take to download -- but we do have the patch notes and the patch notes aren't very long so the file size of the update shouldn't be very big either.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO