Oklahoma will commemorate all three of the legendary Selmon brothers with a statue to be unveiled next season. On Friday night, at a dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Oklahoma- Nebraska Game of the Century with players from both of those teams in attendance, Oklahoma announced it would be honor Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon, defensive linemen who were stars for the Sooners in that era.

