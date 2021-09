As the Overwatch 2 devs plan to reveal new details about Sombra and Bastion at the OWL Grand Finals, pros in Hawaii will be providing feedback in a week-long playtest. The Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin on September 22 with the five top NA-based teams in Hawaii set to play against the best Asia has to offer and crown the last-ever Overwatch 1 champs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO